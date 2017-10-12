SC dad caught attempting to suffocate 1-year-old, police say

Grayson Bryant Seawell (Fort Mill Police)

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A Fort Mill man is facing an attempted murder charge after he was accused of trying to suffocate his baby on Tuesday.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, 21-year-old Grayson Bryant Seawell is accused of physically assaulting his 1-year-old in the 900 block of Murphy Court. The child’s mother told police that she saw Seawell attempting to suffocate the baby.

During the investigation, police determined that Seawell abused both of his children, who are both 1-years-old, for some time.

Seawell has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child and one count of attempted murder.

He is being held in the York County Detention Center. Police say Seawell’s bond has been denied on all charges.

