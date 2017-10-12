Slightly cooler for the start of the NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t in the 90s Wednesday in central North Carolina, but it was close and it was record-tying in the Triangle. The high was 89, which ties the old record set back in 1912.

A cold front still to the west of central North Carolina will move into the area Thursday and will eventually slide south of our state bringing slightly lower temperatures and humidity on Friday. High pressure will start to build in later Friday and will remain in control through the upcoming weekend. This weekend is also the first weekend of the North Carolina State Fair, so less humid weather will be nice for fair-goers.

Thursday will start off with some patchy fog, then be partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a risk of a shower. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of high will be 75, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 62.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 62.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower as a much stronger cold front moves through the area. The high will be 80, after a morning low 64. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 55.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

