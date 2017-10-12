Suspect, store clerk fire shots at each other during Durham attempted robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are trying to identify an attempted robber who entered into a shootout with a smoke shop employee September 28.

The suspect walked into the Smoke 4 Less Avondale Drive wearing a mask and armed with a gun, police said. The suspect fired shots at the clerk right after entering the business.

Almost immediately, the store clerk pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the suspect.

The clerk was hit in the arm during the shooting but the suspect left without taking anything, police said.

Thirty minutes later, officers responded to an armed robbery at Hardees at 4607 South Alston Avenue. The suspect in the Hardess robbery matched the description of the man who attempted to rob Smoke 4 Less.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365, Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.