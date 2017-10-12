What are your buyer’s rights at the NC State Fair?



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When you go to the N.C. State Fair, you can buy more than snacks and ride tickets.

You can also purchase a variety of goods.

But you need to make sure you are protected if you buy something of significant value.

In 2016, more than one million people walked through the fairgrounds and a good portion of them stopped by vendor booths to see what was for sale.

Depending on what you buy, certain protection rules may or may not apply.

Before you purchase:

Ask about return polices, see if the company has a physical location and phone number

Avoid high-pressure sales tactics (don’t be afraid to walk away)

Give yourself some time to think. (Ask the vendor if a sale price will be honored after the State Fair.)

The Federal Trade Commission has a 3-day cooling off rule which allows consumers 72 hours to cancel a purchase if they have buyers regret.

But that rule does not apply to the following things purchased at a state fair:

Items under $25

Arts and crafts

Goods/services not primarily intended for personal, family, or household purposes

Motor vehicles

Insurance, securities, or real estate

So consider your purchase carefully if you’re buying from a vendor at the state fair.

If you’d like to know more about the FTC’s cooling off rule, click here.