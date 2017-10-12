Who squealed? Durham vet, workers charged with letting pigs roam

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A Durham veterinarian and two employees are facing charges after authorities say they let three pigs go free in their office parking lot.

Durham County deputies say the owner of the sow and two piglets wanted the animals spayed but tried to retrieve them from Affordable Animal Hospital last month after a dispute over the price. The owner says he had to leave the animals after the office wouldn’t let him use a crate to transport them.

That night, deputies say they got a report about livestock roaming free in the office parking lot.

Outlets report Wednesday veterinarian Paula Kay Bullock and employees Sonia Velazquez and Daisee Trejo face three counts each of abandoning an animal and allowing livestock to run at large. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers.