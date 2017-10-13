2 arrested in Fayetteville medical center car break-ins, 1 on the run

Ahmad Shane (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been charged and two have been arrested after several vehicles were broken into at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Oct. 5 and 7, police said.

Ahmad N. Shane, 17, faces six charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a charge of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, three counts misdemeanor larceny, three counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and two counts injury to personal property.

Joshua L. Earl, 17, has been charged with six counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a charge of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, three counts misdemeanor larceny, three counts misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and two counts injury to personal property.

A photo of Earl is not currently available.

A juvenile petition was obtained for another suspect in the case and they have since been arrested.

Police did not make it clear when Shane and the juvenile were arrested, but a news release was sent Friday morning about the arrests.

Additional charges are possible.

During the second set of thefts, a handgun and ammunition, a purse, currency and small electronic items were stolen, police said.

Most of the burglaries involved the thief breaking a window to get into the vehicles.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shane or Earl is asked to contact Detective C. Hudson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1058 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

