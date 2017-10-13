Crews round up cattle on Tenn. highway after truck overturns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCN) – Two cows died and nearly a dozen others escaped from a cattle truck Friday afternoon when their truck crashed on Briley Parkway North at Interstate 40.

The truck was carrying about 30 cows and some of the cows that survived were wandering around on the highway, the CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Animal Control was called early in the afternoon to round them up and as of 7 p.m. they were still on the highway.

Metro police say the driver is OK.

Traffic on Briley at I-40 is being diverted and the highway is still closed to traffic.

By Friday evening, crews had built a makeshift corral to contain the cattle and were trying to get the cows into another truck.

