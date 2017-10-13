Death investigation underway after body found in Durham parking lot

By Published: Updated:
A Durham police officer on scene at the death investigation (Kelly Kennedy/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are conducting a death investigation this morning after a body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of Savannah Place at the Savannah Place apartments. 

Once on scene, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.  

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigator M. Hernadnez-Evans at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s