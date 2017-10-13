Death investigation underway after body found in Durham parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are conducting a death investigation this morning after a body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of Savannah Place at the Savannah Place apartments.

Once on scene, officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigator M. Hernadnez-Evans at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.