Fayetteville sees number of pedestrian deaths tick up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway Tuesday, adding to a number that has city officials concerned.

Police said Jonathan Sloan was killed after he tried to cross the freeway at 2:30 p.m.

Alida Mason said it was only a matter of time before a crash happened.

“It’s always a danger,” said Mason.

She says she sees daily from her office window.

“All the time I hear brakes and screeching and crunches from fenders and I always worry about the people that are trying to cross the street here,” said Mason.

Five people have been struck and killed this year, according to Fayetteville police.

“In addition to the five fatalities we’ve had some other crashes where they were not seriously injured but they were seriously injured by that crash, so that’s why we try to educate the motoring public, but pedestrians as well,” said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Shawn Strepay.

It’s the reason he said the city has been pushing for pedestrian safety.

“It’s still too early to tell how effective it’s been, we’ve only been doing it for a few months now,” said Strepay.