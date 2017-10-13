FBI needs help identifying an alleged child predator

WASHINGTON (WECT) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify an accused child predator.

The unidentified woman being sought, known only as Jane Doe 39, can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited. In the video, an adult woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one point her face is shown.

“Our hope is that someone will recognize this individual’s face—or her voice—and come forward with information,” explained Special Agent Susan Romash, who investigates child exploitation cases for the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children program.

The video was obtained by the FBI during an investigation and was forwarded to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), an organization that works closely with the bureau to stop child predators.

Investigators said the images have surfaced elsewhere online.

“We know the video has been traded on the Internet,” said Romash. “And we know this child is a victim who needs our help.”

The video depicting Jane Doe 39 and a child victim was first noted by NCMEC in April 2016. The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

