Henderson man charged in July murder, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson man was arrested Friday for the July murder of another young man, police said.

Rameke Holden, 25, of Henderson was killed on July 1, Henderson police said in a news release.

James Scott Jr., 24, of Henderson was charged Friday afternoon with Holden’s murder, police said.

Scott was also charged with the attempted murder of Jajuan Harris and Marques Gray, Henderson Police Chief M.W. Barrow said in the release.

Barrow said that Scott is being held without bond until a first court appearance.

Police also said that they are still investigating Holden’s death and they are asking the public for tips in the case.

Anyone with information can contact the case agent, Detective Sgt. J. Ferguson, at 252-438-4141.

Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or by using the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet device. Callers may remain anonymous.