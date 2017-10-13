Missing NC teen was recovering from recent concussion, parents say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager last seen Monday in south Charlotte. The teen’s family is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court. His parents told police that Nathan missed a scheduled Boy Scouts meeting Tuesday evening and that his cell phone has been turned off.

WBTV spoke to Nathan’s parents, Jon and Sarah Kocmond, Wednesday. They described their son as bright, well-behaved, athletic, and exceptional at school.

“He’s a leader in his Boy Scout troop. He was due to head to his meeting on Monday night,” Jon Kocmond said. “He told his sister that he wanted to visit with some of his friends beforehand, and so he left. He never met up with his friends that night and he never went to Boy Scouts. When we realized that later in the evening, we contacted his friends – who knew nothing of this, so we contacted the police.”

The parents said Nathan got a concussion playing football about a month and a half before his disappearance. They said for three weeks, he was “flat, and down,” but that he was recently showing signs of recovery.

They said this was also Nathan’s first year as a junior at Providence Day School after transferring from Providence High School.

With the transfer, concussion and recovery, his father said it was hard for Nathan to keep up academically and socially while not playing football.

“I definitely think it had an impact on his transition to school this year,” the father said.

The parents said they believe their son is hiding.

“We think he’s hiding,” Jon Kocmond said. “He’s not using his phone. He deleted his social media. We think he’s retreating from any relationships that he’s had. We don’t know why at all. He needs space. But, he could be, I think, if he is anywhere, he’s hiding. And he’s in alleys or woods or somewhere where he can’t easily be found.”

They said Nathan didn’t have much money on him and they don’t think he packed any bags.

Nathan Kocmond is described as a white male, around 5 foot 11 inches, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin shirt with black and red Adidas shorts with white stripes.

He could be driving a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC plate PAH-3753 and an Auburn and an F3 sticker on the back window.

Kocmond has now been added to the national database for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The family asks that you visit http://www.nathankocmond.com to provide any tips and use the hashtag #NathanComeHome in any related social media posts.

Anyone who sees Kocmond or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-336-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also contact Barefoot Professional Investigations at 704-377-1000.

You may also call National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 703-837-6111.

