NC high school student dies in crash with dump truck

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – An East Bladen High School student was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bladen County Friday morning.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on NC 87 near Youngstown Road in East Arcadia just before 7:30 a.m.

Jared Allen, 16, was traveling north on NC 87 when he lost control of his 2002 Acura, ran off the road to the right, over-corrected, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a dump truck.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said grief counselors were available at East Bladen High School Friday morning to assist students and staff.

The East Bladen football team plans to honor Allen during Friday night’s game against St. Pauls.