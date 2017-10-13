NC State Fair to sell beer and wine for the first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time, people at the North Carolina State Fair can purchase flights of beer and wine to enjoy.

A new site at the fairgrounds, the Our State Public House located in Heritage Circle, is the designated area for the tastings.

People cannot take the beer and wine to other locations at the fairgrounds.

“You want to showcase these products, but at the same time if you can guard against overconsumption, we’re trying to do that too,” said Brian Long, N.C. State Fair spokesman.

Samples from 40 breweries and 40 wineries across the state are available.

“Every single one of the wineries and breweries represented here is a small business,” said Fawn Pattison, interim executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild.

Long said 30 percent of the sales go back to the fair, while the remaining money goes to the guild for research, marketing and promotion of the craft beer industry.

There are 215 craft breweries and 185 wineries in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

“It has exploded. North Carolina’s one of the hotbeds in the entire country,” said Larry Lane, owner of Double Barley Brewing in Smithfield, one of the breweries represented at the fair.

“Hopefully, in the next couple years, we’ll get it so that you can have a beer and walk around in the fair. So, you never know,” Lane added.

For now, patrons at the fair who are 21 or older can purchase one $10 ticket per day. That ticket buys either four four-ounce samples of beer or four 1.5-ounce samples of wine.

Fair organizers coordinated with law enforcement to have officers at the Public House each day while it’s open from noon to 8:30 p.m.