North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 13

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A look at scores from Friday, Oct. 13 from high school football games throughout the state.

Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville 0

Asheville Roberson 41, Enka 14

Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 26

Belmont South Point 55, East Rutherford 7

Bessemer City 24, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6

Boonville Starmount 45, West Wilkes 25

Burlington Williams 21, Southwestern Randolph 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 54, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7

Cary 34, Cary Panther Creek 0

Charlotte Catholic 36, Monroe Piedmont 7

Charlotte Christian 62, Metrolina Christian Academy 15

Charlotte Harding 40, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13

Charlotte Mallard Creek 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7

Charlotte Providence 38, West Mecklenburg 14

Charlotte Providence Day 34, Charlotte Country Day 14

Charlotte Vance 41, West Charlotte 12

Cherokee 32, Andrews 12

Chocowinity Southside 32, Riverside Martin 13

Clinton 21, Goldsboro 6

Cornelius Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 34

Durham Jordan 10, Durham Riverside 7

East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 28

East Davidson 49, Central Davidson 10

East Gaston 12, Forest City Chase 6

East Henderson 27, Canton Pisgah 22

East Lincoln 38, Catawba Bandys 13

East Mecklenburg 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 19

East Montgomery 24, Marshville Forest Hills 14

Eastern Guilford 19, Southeast Guilford 7

Edenton Holmes 49, Plymouth 16

Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Currituck County 8

Fuquay-Varina 27, Apex 21

Gates County 52, Perquimans 30

Greensboro Dudley 49, Western Guilford 20

Havelock 68, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 16

Kannapolis Brown 21, Concord Cox Mill 7

Kernersville Glenn 26, East Forsyth 10

Kings Mountain 27, Gastonia Ashbrook 26

Knightdale 17, Rolesville 12

Lee County 55, Western Harnett 0

Lenoir Hibriten 49, Valdese Draughn 0

Maiden 30, North Lincoln 6

Manteo 31, Camden County 7

Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Independence 6

Mooresville 14, Lake Norman 10

Morganton Freedom 28, South Caldwell 3

Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 15

Morrisville Green Hope 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 6

Mt. Airy 56, South Stokes 0

North Moore 42, South Davidson 12

North Stanly 40, Albemarle 12

Northampton County 50, Northwest Halifax 6

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Central Cabarrus 16

Pamlico County 34, Robersonville South Creek 8

Pender County 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 19

Pittsboro Northwood 20, Southern Durham 9

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Reidsville 65, Burlington Cummings 10

Richlands 39, Croatan 28

Richmond County 56, Hoke County 7

Rocky Mount 20, Wilson Hunt 14

Rocky Point Trask 53, East Carteret 24

Salemburg Lakewood 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 14

Shelby 51, R-S Central 0

South Granville 41, Roanoke Rapids 14

South Robeson 44, East Columbus 6

Southern Lee 50, Harnett Central 7

Southern Nash 49, Northern Nash 0

Southern Vance 34, Louisburg 14

Southwest Onslow 55, Lejeune 6

Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville Ledford 27, Salisbury 0

Wake Forest Heritage 54, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Waynesville Tuscola 42, North Buncombe 0

Weddington 33, Monroe Parkwood 0

West Craven 37, Greene Central 30

West Forsyth 20, Davie County 17

West Montgomery 56, South Stanly 7

West Stanly 60, Monroe Central 0

Western Alamance 49, Mayodan McMichael 14

Whiteville 36, Red Springs 20

Wilmington Hoggard 34, Wilmington Ashley 14

Wilson Fike 44, Franklinton 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

