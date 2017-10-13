North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 13

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A look at scores from Friday, Oct. 13 from high school football games throughout the state.
Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville 0
Asheville Roberson 41, Enka 14
Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 26
Belmont South Point 55, East Rutherford 7
Bessemer City 24, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6
Boonville Starmount 45, West Wilkes 25
Burlington Williams 21, Southwestern Randolph 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 54, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 7
Cary 34, Cary Panther Creek 0
Charlotte Catholic 36, Monroe Piedmont 7
Charlotte Christian 62, Metrolina Christian Academy 15
Charlotte Harding 40, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 13
Charlotte Mallard Creek 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7
Charlotte Providence 38, West Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Providence Day 34, Charlotte Country Day 14
Charlotte Vance 41, West Charlotte 12
Cherokee 32, Andrews 12
Chocowinity Southside 32, Riverside Martin 13
Clinton 21, Goldsboro 6
Cornelius Hough 35, North Mecklenburg 34
Durham Jordan 10, Durham Riverside 7
East Bladen 34, St. Pauls 28
East Davidson 49, Central Davidson 10
East Gaston 12, Forest City Chase 6
East Henderson 27, Canton Pisgah 22
East Lincoln 38, Catawba Bandys 13
East Mecklenburg 20, Mint Hill Rocky River 19
East Montgomery 24, Marshville Forest Hills 14
Eastern Guilford 19, Southeast Guilford 7
Edenton Holmes 49, Plymouth 16
Elizabeth City Northeastern 46, Currituck County 8
Fuquay-Varina 27, Apex 21
Gates County 52, Perquimans 30
Greensboro Dudley 49, Western Guilford 20
Havelock 68, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Garinger 0
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 16
Kannapolis Brown 21, Concord Cox Mill 7
Kernersville Glenn 26, East Forsyth 10
Kings Mountain 27, Gastonia Ashbrook 26
Knightdale 17, Rolesville 12
Lee County 55, Western Harnett 0
Lenoir Hibriten 49, Valdese Draughn 0
Maiden 30, North Lincoln 6
Manteo 31, Camden County 7
Matthews Butler 49, Charlotte Independence 6
Mooresville 14, Lake Norman 10
Morganton Freedom 28, South Caldwell 3
Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 15
Morrisville Green Hope 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 6
Mt. Airy 56, South Stokes 0
North Moore 42, South Davidson 12
North Stanly 40, Albemarle 12
Northampton County 50, Northwest Halifax 6
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Central Cabarrus 16
Pamlico County 34, Robersonville South Creek 8
Pender County 36, Holly Ridge Dixon 19
Pittsboro Northwood 20, Southern Durham 9
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 37, Raleigh Millbrook 21
Reidsville 65, Burlington Cummings 10
Richlands 39, Croatan 28
Richmond County 56, Hoke County 7
Rocky Mount 20, Wilson Hunt 14
Rocky Point Trask 53, East Carteret 24
Salemburg Lakewood 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 14
Shelby 51, R-S Central 0
South Granville 41, Roanoke Rapids 14
South Robeson 44, East Columbus 6
Southern Lee 50, Harnett Central 7
Southern Nash 49, Northern Nash 0
Southern Vance 34, Louisburg 14
Southwest Onslow 55, Lejeune 6
Spring Lake Overhills 14, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville Ledford 27, Salisbury 0
Wake Forest Heritage 54, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Waynesville Tuscola 42, North Buncombe 0
Weddington 33, Monroe Parkwood 0
West Craven 37, Greene Central 30
West Forsyth 20, Davie County 17
West Montgomery 56, South Stanly 7
West Stanly 60, Monroe Central 0
Western Alamance 49, Mayodan McMichael 14
Whiteville 36, Red Springs 20
Wilmington Hoggard 34, Wilmington Ashley 14
Wilson Fike 44, Franklinton 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/