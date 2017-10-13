Police: Suspected drunk driver admits to drinking ‘because it was his birthday’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and causing extensive damage along a quarter mile stretch in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning.

According to Rock Hill police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rawlinson Road. Police say they found a 2007 Nissan Maxima wedged between a town house and a row of trees.

Officers say the town house was extensively damaged due to the car crashing into it. A fence rail was protruding from the passenger side windshield, police say.

The officer checked the area, but the driver of the car fled from the scene. During the officer’s search, he noticed that before the driver crashed, the vehicle traveled off the road for at least a quarter mile, taking down a stop sign, street signs, a neighborhood sign and several bushes, shrubs and trees.

A K-9 unit was called in and police later set up a perimeter surrounding the area. The suspect, Richard Wise, was eventually found at his home on Pine Grove Court, according to police.

Wise told officers that he had “four shots of tequila and a dollar beer, because it was his birthday,” police said. In conversation with police, he told officers he was driving during the crash.

Police say he blew a .16 in a breathalyzer test and refused to perform sobriety tests.

Wise was charged with driving under the influence.

