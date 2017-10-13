Raleigh elementary school put on lockdown as officers conduct nearby search

Officers on the scene near the Kroger on Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road on Friday evening. Photo by Michael Bernard/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh elementary school was on lockdown for more than an hour on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident started just before 6 pm. when there was a law enforcement search less than a mile from Joyner Elementary School, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

There was a large law enforcement presence near the Kroger on Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road. A person was later seen in custody wearing handcuffs.

Joyner Elementary had a “jamboree” planned at the school from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the school’s website.

The lockdown was lifted around 7:30 p.m.

Raleigh police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were also involved in the search for a suspect.

 

