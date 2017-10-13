Raleigh elementary school put on lockdown as officers conduct nearby search

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh elementary school was on lockdown for more than an hour on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident started just before 6 pm. when there was a law enforcement search less than a mile from Joyner Elementary School, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

There was a large law enforcement presence near the Kroger on Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road. A person was later seen in custody wearing handcuffs.

Joyner Elementary had a “jamboree” planned at the school from 5 to 8 p.m., according to the school’s website.

The lockdown was lifted around 7:30 p.m.

Raleigh police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were also involved in the search for a suspect.