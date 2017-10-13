Toddler suffers injuries after fall from NC State Fair ride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy suffered scrapes and bruises after he fell out of a child’s ride at the North Carolina State Fair on the first full day of the fair Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on a car ride in the Kiddieland section of the fair, said Brian Long, spokesman for the N.C. State Fair.

The boy had been strapped in by his dad, but the boy stood up before it started, Long said.

The toddler sat down, but then stood up again when the ride started and he fell out, according to officials.

The boy, whose foot was caught in a strap, was dragged briefly before an attendant stopped the ride, Long said.

The boy’s mother, Bobbie Feraco, wrote on Facebook that the ride attendant did not check before the ride started to see if the boy was fastened in the ride correctly.

“The attendant came around but only pointed at my son’s seat belt, she did not check that it was tight or latched,” she wrote on Facebook.

The toddler, Andrew Feraco, suffered minor scrapes in the incident. His mother said that paramedics were called and a police report was filed.

Inspectors examined the ride, but Long said: “It appears it was a case of rider error.”