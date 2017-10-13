UNC fans breathe sign of relief as University is off the hook

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina fans are breathing a sigh of relief after the NCAA announced its decision that the university would not face sanctions.

They say it’s been a long process and they’re glad it’s behind them.

Three words were etched out in front of Underground Printing, a custom T-shirt store on Franklin Street.

Those words were “could not conclude.”

Store Manager Elizabeth Falk wrote them.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said. “We’ve been going through this for a while and waiting for this day. So, our luck changed on Friday the 13th.”

“Whew, thank God,” said UNC Student Mary Quattlebaum.

“I’m excited,” said UNC Fan David Poindexter. “Tar Heel Nation is excited. It’s a great day.”

UNC fans said they were confident this would be the outcome.

Ed Presson graduated in 1973 and is back in town this weekend from Florida.

“They had that studies (African and Afro-American Studies) when I was here,” he said. “That was a very hard department. You didn’t go in there to get classes just for grades.”

Elsewhere, fans from other schools in the Triangle weren’t nearly as pleased.

“I’m surprised the NCAA didn’t even give them a slap on the wrist,” said Duke Student Alex Doan. “But, from what I’ve seen the NCAA actually really doesn’t have the jurisdiction to determine academic rigor.”

“I think 20 years of academic fraud should be punished,” said N.C. State Student Bobby Black. “I think them getting off is a joke.”

Now, UNC fans say it’s time to focus on the good times ahead.

“There’s going to be some haters,” said Falk. “I’m looking at you, Raleigh. But, this is something that needs to be reformed across the U.S.”