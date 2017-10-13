UNC student tests positive for ‘active’ tuberculosis, authorities say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said Friday evening that a UNC Chapel Hill student had tested positive for “active” tuberculosis (TB).

Authorities said in a news release that the student was no longer on campus and has “submitted to home isolation.”

University officials are trying to contact a “small number” of people who may have had contact with the student.

UNC officials are working the Orange County Health Department to make contact and “ensure that they receive appropriate testing and, if necessary, treatment,” the news release said.

TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks and months and is curable with medications.

People are only at risk if they have come in contact with someone who has TB.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there were 219 cases of TB reported in 2016 with Orange County reporting no cases in 2016.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding potential exposure can contact Campus Health Services at (919) 966-6573 or University Employee Occupational Health Clinic (919) 966-9119.

Here is the full news release:

A student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has tested positive for active tuberculosis (TB) which is a disease that generally develops over weeks and months and is completely curable with medications. The student is no longer on campus and has submitted to home isolation. A small number of individuals may have previously been exposed to this student. The University is working closely with the Orange County Health Department to contact these individuals and to ensure that they receive appropriate testing and, if necessary, treatment. You are only at risk if you have come in contact with someone who has TB.