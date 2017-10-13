VIDEO: Man punches, bloodies fellow Panthers fan during game against Eagles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night’s Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The video was posted online by Instagram user “odubco” early Friday morning and has garnered hundreds of comments online.
The Instagram user says the man and woman, wearing Panthers gear” were standing for the entire game and the situation escalated through the game.
Warren Carrigan, who shot the video, claimed the two parties argued and that a woman and her son, seated between them, left in the third quarter. Carrigan said in his post the man who eventually was punched wasn’t happy that the other man and his girlfriend stood in front of him throughout the game. The two men exchanged more words and then the punches followed.
**WARNING: The video is unedited and may not be appropriate for all viewers**
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.
He says the man, who was later punched, told the couple they were being rude for not sitting down. That’s when he says the man in the Panthers jersey called him some derogatory names and “then sucker punches him right in the face.”
Carrigan edited his post later to add “both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire.”
In the video, the man is seen punching the older man four times in the face, leaving the man bloodied under his eye.
The video circulated through social media Friday morning, as people called on charges to be filed.
The Carolina Panthers sent a statement about the incident to the media Friday afternoon.
“We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” team officials said.
“The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience,” they continued. “The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”
“Nobody deserves this kind of treatment. Disgusting behavior,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Wow it’s hard for me to even watch this,” another user commented.
The NFL is working with the Panthers’ security, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport reported.
