Warming up for weekend, cold front Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Clouds will continue to be the rule across central North Carolina on Friday.

A northeast flow with clouds will keep highs in the mid-70s. That’s still a touch above normal, but cooler from what it was earlier in the week. A bit of drizzle or a sprinkle will be possible on Friday.

The northeast flow will turn to a southerly flow over the weekend and highs will rebound back to the lower to mid-80s by Sunday. Clouds will also decrease, especially on Sunday when it will become mostly sunny.

On Monday, a cold front will move through the area and with it a few showers will be around, along with a slight risk of thunder.

High pressure will build in behind the front and sunny fall-like temperatures are expected starting on Tuesday. Overnight lows will actually drop into the 40s. Our normal high this time of year is 73 and the normal low is 51.

Today will be cloudy in the morning with a bit of drizzle or a sprinkle possible. It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The high will be 75. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with a very slight risk of drizzle. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy. The high will be near 80. Winds will be north-northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night will be mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the south.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 84; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and a possible storm. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 48.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 72, after a morning low of 46.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 74; after a morning low of 49.

Next Friday will be mainly sunny. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 51.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

