1 injured in shooting at Virginia university during homecoming weekend

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Virginia State University (VSU) is on lockdown after one person was injured in a shooting on campus.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

When VSU and Chesterfield County police arrived at the scene on Hayden Street, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to VSU Police, officers are looking for a possible suspect described as a male wearing a white jersey with blue number 23.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat, but the campus will remain on lockdown as police continue the investigation.

The university’s website says the school, located about 24 miles south of Richmond, was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

VSU is holding homecoming festivities this weekend.