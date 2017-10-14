8-year-old girl dies from fall on cruise ship in Miami

By Published: Updated:
The Carnival Glory cruise ship in a photo from a Carnival news release.

MIAMI (CBS News) — An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after she fell from a second-story balcony aboard a cruise ship docked at Port Miami, CBS Miami reports.

Investigators said Carnival Cruise Lines’ ship Glory was stationed at the port when the girl fell from the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

First responders rushed the girl to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Investigators are working closely with the cruise lines personnel to determine the details.

“Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time,” said Jennifer de la Cruz, the company’s vice president of communications.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident, and the ship has resumed normal operations.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines/Getty Images

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s