Detour set up after crash closes northbound Capital Blvd near Wake Forest

North Carolina Department of Transportation map showing the road closure.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Northbound lanes on Capital Boulevard were closed after a vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Capital near Burlington Mills Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic maps show heavy congestion in the area, which is north of Durant Road.

Capital is closed just before Burlington Mills Road and a detour has been set up by crews on the scene.

Motorists on US 1 North can take I-540 East. From I-540 East take Exit 18 for US-401 North/Louisburg Road. Continue north on US-401 for 10 miles and turn left onto NC 96 North. Turn left onto NC 98 W/Wait Avenue. Continue on NC 98 West for 6 miles to reaccess US-1.

