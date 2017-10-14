Dune breach at NC Outer Banks floods road, closes NC 12

MIRLO BEACH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Motorists in the North Carolina Outer Banks are being cautioned of standing water along North Carolina Highway 12 following a dune breach.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that there was a dune breach on NC 12, just north of Mirlo Beach.

Waves from the ocean washed onto the road and vehicles were flooded, with at least two temporarily stuck in sand, officials said.

N.C. DOT closed the roadway at the beach on Friday afternoon.

Officials said motorists should still exercise caution because of standing water and sand on the road.

