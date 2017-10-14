Franklinton pair die following motorcycle crash, teen distracted by phone, officials say

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — An engaged Franklinton couple has died after an SUV collided with the motorcycle they were on last weekend, according to media reports.

Whitney Jackson, 29, of Franklinton, died at the scene of the early Sunday afternoon crash, which happened on NC Highway 410 near O.L. Coleman Road in Tabor City, the Tabor-Loris Tribune reported.

Her fiance, John Nash III, 30, also of Franklinton, was hospitalized for several days, but died Thursday at a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to WECT-TV and the newspaper.

Jackson and Nash were riding his brand new 2018 Harley Davidson when the pair were stopped at the scene of a previous collision. The motorcycle was then hit from behind by an SUV, the Tabor-Loris Tribune reported.

The media outlets reported that a 17-year-old Hope Mills girl who was driving the SUV failed to stop.

The teen driver told authorities that she glanced at her phone and failed to see the stopped motorcycle, the newspaper reported.

The teen’s 2005 Jeep Liberty flipped during the crash and landed in a ditch.

A second motorcycle was also hit by the teen’s Jeep, but the pair on that vehicle was not seriously hurt, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the newspaper.

Charges are pending against the teen who was driving the Jeep, WECT reported.