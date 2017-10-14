Franklinton pair die following motorcycle crash, teen distracted by phone, officials say

By Published: Updated:
The scene of the deadly motorcycle crash in Tabor City. Deuce Niven photo, courtesy Tabor-Loris Tribune

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — An engaged Franklinton couple has died after an SUV collided with the motorcycle they were on last weekend, according to media reports.

Whitney Jackson, 29, of Franklinton, died at the scene of the early Sunday afternoon crash, which happened on NC Highway 410 near O.L. Coleman Road in Tabor City, the Tabor-Loris Tribune reported.

Her fiance, John Nash III, 30, also of Franklinton, was hospitalized for several days, but died Thursday at a hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to WECT-TV and the newspaper.

Jackson and Nash were riding his brand new 2018 Harley Davidson when the pair were stopped at the scene of a previous collision. The motorcycle was then hit from behind by an SUV, the Tabor-Loris Tribune reported.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The media outlets reported that a 17-year-old Hope Mills girl who was driving the SUV failed to stop.

The teen driver told authorities that she glanced at her phone and failed to see the stopped motorcycle, the newspaper reported.

The teen’s 2005 Jeep Liberty flipped during the crash and landed in a ditch.

A second motorcycle was also hit by the teen’s Jeep, but the pair on that vehicle was not seriously hurt, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told the newspaper.

Charges are pending against the teen who was driving the Jeep, WECT reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s