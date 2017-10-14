Johnston County high school football coach with cancer is honored at game

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Smithfield-Selma player and current Cleveland High School football assistant coach was honored at the Smithfield-Selma vs. Cleveland game Friday night.

John Jacobs has terminal cancer, but that diagnosis has not kept him from impacting thousands of young lives.

On the same field where he has coached countless games throughout his career, the Cleveland Rams honored Jacobs by creating the John Jacobs Courage Award.

In the future, a Cleveland student-athlete will earn the award every year for showing some of the same courage and fight that Jacobs has over the years.

Jacobs is a former UNC-Chapel Hill football player and a longtime teacher and coach in Johnston County. Now his legacy will live on in the halls of Cleveland High School.