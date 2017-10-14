Late touchdown lifts Florida State past Duke, 17-10

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Cam Akers ran 42 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:23 to play, and Florida State held on to beat Duke 17-10 on Saturday.

Akers finished with 115 yards while James Blackman threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Auden Tate on the opening drive for the Seminoles (2-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Blackman finished 18 of 21 for 197 yards with two interceptions before he hit on a pair of long third-down completions to keep alive the drive that ended with Akers’ long score.

Akers took a handoff and ran through one tackle near the line of scrimmage, then bounced outside and outran safety Jordan Hayes to the end zone.

Brittain Brown ran 9 yards for the touchdown that tied it at 10 with 2:12 left in the third quarter for Duke (4-3, 1-3), and Daniel Jones finished 22 of 35 for 204 yards.

The Blue Devils’ best chance to tie it came in the final minute, when Jones moved them to the Florida State 30. But Ermon Lane and Tarvarus McFadden ended it by breaking up Jones’ final pass to T.J. Rahming in the end zone.

Austin Parker kicked a 37-yard field goal for Duke while Ricky Aguayo’s 23-yarder put the Seminoles up 10-3 late in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: For much of the day, the Seminoles appeared capable of becoming the first FSU team to start 1-4 since 1975, outgaining Duke 425-315 but making just enough mistakes to keep the Blue Devils in it. This was Florida State’s fourth straight game decided by seven or fewer points, and the Seminoles – who needed a 40-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to win at Wake Forest two weeks ago – improved to 2-0 in the state of North Carolina while remaining 0-3 everywhere else.

Duke: A once-promising season appears to be unraveling for the Blue Devils, who have lost three straight after matching last year’s victory total in the season’s first four weeks. Duke also fell to 0-20 against Florida State, though this was the first time the Blue Devils finished closer than 19 points against the Seminoles.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Returns home on Saturday looking for revenge against Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville, which embarrassed the Seminoles 63-20 last year.

Duke: Plays host to Pittsburgh on Saturday.