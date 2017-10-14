NC college alum awakens from coma after Las Vegas shooting

Tina Frost (R) was shot in the eye in Las Vegas (Source: GoFundMe via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman injured in the Las Vegas shootings began waking up from her coma yesterday, according to a GoFundMe page.

Tina Frost, a Gardner-Webb alum, had a bullet lodged in her right eye after the Route 91 Harvest shooting October 1.

“Today has also been a big day for our TT – she is now waking up!” Mary Watson Moreland, who is Frost’s mother according to the crowdfunding site, said.

“She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked.”

The page update also said that Frost was able to breathe on her own for two hours.

The crowdfunding site stated that she was in a coma and on a ventilator, unable to breathe on her own.

