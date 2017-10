KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a disturbance at a Saturday morning youth league football game being held at Kernersville Elementary School.

Officers responded to the school’s football field around 11 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw someone with a gun. The suspect was approached by an officer and there was a struggle.

Police say the suspect’s gun discharged during the struggle. Officers took the suspect into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

