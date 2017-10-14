Teen walks into hospital after suffering gunshot wound in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was shot during an incident in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened sometime between 4 and 4:22 p.m. near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Colleton Road, according to a Raleigh police report.

A 19-year-old man from Raleigh was wounded in the shooting that was reported as an aggravated assault, the police report said.

The teen later showed up at WakeMed with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they had to investigate to determine where and when the shooting happened.

There was no other information available.