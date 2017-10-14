Train hits 18-wheeler after trailer gets stuck at NC crossing

GROVER, N.C. (WBTV) — A freight train crashed into a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred off North Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in Gover. The crossing was at North Main Street and Carolina Avenue.

No one was hurt. Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver hung the bottom of the trailer on the railroad crossing.

Norfolk Southern was notified with too little time to stop the three-engine mile-long train.

The driver also got out and tried to stop the train, according to a witness on the scene.

The trailer, a car carrier, had no cars on it at the time of the crash. The crossing arms and other track-side equipment at the scene were damaged.

Crews are currently working to clear the remains of the carrier off the tracks.

The crash is still under investigation.

