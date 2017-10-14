Worker in Durham shootout saw gunman on video, was ready to fight back

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The worker hit by gunfire during a shootout with a man trying to rob his store tells CBS North Carolina the bullet from the incident is still in his arm.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of an attempted robbery in Durham. The shootout happened on the 1400 block of Avondale Drive at the Smoke4Less.

The incident occurred Sept. 28, but police are just now releasing the video asking for help locating the suspect.

Three separate cameras reveal several angles of the crime. The first surveillance camera outside the business shows a masked man holding what appears to be a gun walk into the Smoke4Less.

The interior cameras show the suspect immediately draw his weapon and start firing.

Police say the suspect shot at the employee, and the employee fired back.

The victim of this shooting tells CBS North Carolina he watched the suspect walk into the business and was ready for the confrontation.

A television inside the store shows a live picture of all of the cameras inside and outside the Smoke4Less.

The victim, who did not want to speak on camera, tells CBS North Carolina the bullet he was hit by during the attempted robbery is still lodged in his arm. He showed the wound and bruising around the area he was hit.

The victim says he hopes the video will help find the suspect.

Jamael Mitchell is a customer at Smoke4Less. He said he heard the shooting the night it happened and watched as first responders arrived on scene.

Mitchell lives right by the store and says there are plenty of children in the neighborhood.

He says he questions why police are releasing the video and information on the suspect more than two weeks after the original incident.

“That’s disturbing to me. Because I feel like if they had the video like that, they should have released it, at least to get help to find out what going on, or catch the guy. Because he doesn’t need to be loose — running around robbing, and shooting people,” said Mitchell.

Police believe 30 minutes after this incident, the same suspect from the Smoke4Less incident robbed a Hardee’s on the 1400 block of South Alston Avenue.

The two businesses are about 10 miles apart.

Police say the suspect was able to get away with money from the Hardee’s, but did not say how much. No one was hurt during that robbery.

The suspect is still on the run.

If you have info contact Investigator Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365, Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.