Alert issued for missing NC woman who might be headed to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An alert about a missing North Carolina woman says she might be headed to Raleigh.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for Dorothy Walton Walker, 83, who might be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, authorities said.

Walker, of Winston-Salem, was last seen in the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue in Winston-Salem, the alert said.

She may be traveling to the 5800 block of Old Stage Road in Raleigh, officials said.

Walker is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 115 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, the alert said.

She was last seen wearing a light blue pullover top blue pants and black shoes.

She is traveling in a black 2015 Honda Fit with a North Carolina license plate of XRT-7385.

Anyone with information about Walker should call the Winston Salem Police at 336-773-7700.