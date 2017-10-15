Raleigh mayoral challenger says he will seek runoff against McFarlane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Charles Francis, who challenged incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane in last Tuesday’s election, said Sunday that he would seek a runoff.

Voters will now head back to the polls on Nov. 7 to make the final decision between the two candidates.

During his news conference Sunday, Francis said that his runoff decision was not divisive, but was instead “democracy.” He said that McFarlane’s vote totals have gone down in each of her three re-election campaigns and said that indicated “no confidence” in her.

Francis spoke about affordable housing and promised better treatment for Raleigh police and firefighters.

During the news conference, Francis spoke at length about affordable housing and derided a plan to spend $165 on a new Raleigh city hall.

He called the plan a “Taj Mahal city hall” that was not needed because the current city hall was built in 1982.

In Tuesday’s election, McFarlane received more than 48 percent of the vote, but she needed more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a possible runoff.

Francis received 36 percent of the vote.

A third candidate, Paul Fitts, received nearly 15 percent of the votes in the three-way race.