Dad and woman charged after 2-year-old dies at hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are investigating a toddler boy’s death after the toddler showed up at a hospital unconscious and suffering from undisclosed injuries.

WRIC-TV spoke with the child’s mother, Chiquita Graham. Graham identified the child as 2-year-old Cali’Deen Jones.

Police say Jones was being treated for his injuries at John Randolph Medical Center, but later died.

The father of the child, 26-year-old Aaron Christopher Watford, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Watford and a woman named Telicia Monet Russell recently moved to Hopewell from Virginia Beach.

Russell, 26, was arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.