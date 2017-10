DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person with a gunshot sought treatment at a Durham hospital Sunday evening while a shots fired incident was also reported, police said.

Durham police are investigating if the two events are linked.

The shots fired call came in around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Mangum Street, according to Durham police.

Sunday evening, a person with a gunshot wound walked into Duke Regional Hospital, police said.

No other details were immediately available.