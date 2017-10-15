‘I miss my son dearly,’ says mom of man fatally shot in Raleigh parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that took the life of a young Willow Spring man.

Police say 20-year-old Lazarus Hohn died after being shot in a parking lot on New Market Way in Raleigh.

“I miss him,” said Gwendolyn Hohn, Hohn’s mother.

“I love him. I work the weekends so I didn’t even get to see him for the weekend. This was the way I had to see my son at the hospital,” she added.

Raleigh Police say they got the call a little before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. They found Hohn in an apartment complex parking lot in the 6400 block of New Market Way.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died.

“We just know he was at a paintball party,” said Hohn’s sister, Samantha Anderson. “Apparently, someone brought a real gun.”

CBS North Carolina spoke with Jane Kluba, who lives on New Market Way. She says at around 11:30 Saturday night a large group of young adults pulled into her neighborhood parking lot and started partying — adding that things got out of hand pretty quickly.

“They were screaming obscenities at each other and saying, ‘Don’t do it, man. Don’t do it. You’re going to jail if you do’,” Kluba said.

That’s when she says she heard the gunshots.

“Somebody in a pitiful kind of desperate voice saying, ‘Please call an ambulance’,” Kluba said. “So, I called the police at that time.”

Hohn’s family says he was not a criminal and had no history of violence. They say he worked as a landscaper in Willow Spring.

Now all the family wants is justice.

“Please turn yourself in,” pleaded Hohn’s mother. “I do not want you hurting nobody else. I miss my son dearly. You didn’t have to kill him and take his life for an altercation. You shouldn’t have did it.”