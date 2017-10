MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man is facing sex charges after authorities said he had sexual contact with a teen girl.

Christopher George Daigle, 29, of Hall Estates Drive in Marion is charged with statutory rape and statutory sex offense, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Daigle is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.