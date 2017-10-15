NC woman damages her car in 11-mile chase through city’s downtown, deputies say

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina woman was arrested after a car chase through downtown New Bern on Friday, the Craven County Sherriff’s Office said.

Marissa Ann McCaffity, 25, was arrested after leading multiple agencies on about an 11-mile car chase, deputies said.

Officials said the incident began when the North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to stop McCaffity for speeding on US Highway 70 near Catfish Lake Road, which is about eight miles from downtown New Bern.

McCaffity, of Havelock, refused to stop and led officer’s on a chase through downtown New Bern, officials said.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view larger photos

McCaffity was finally stopped near the intersection of Walt Bellamy Drive and Liberty Street near the Trent Court community, deputies said

The car McCaffity was driving was damaged and photos from deputies show scrapes down the passenger side and heavy damage to a front fender and wheel.

However, no injuries were reported. There was no other property damage during the chase.

McCaffity is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and traffic charges.

She is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 bond and has a first appearance in court scheduled for Monday.