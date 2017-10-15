NC woman damages her car in 11-mile chase through city’s downtown, deputies say

By Published:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina woman was arrested after a car chase through downtown New Bern on Friday, the Craven County Sherriff’s Office said.

CLICK TO VIEW 4 LARGER PHOTOS

Marissa Ann McCaffity, 25, was arrested after leading multiple agencies on about an 11-mile car chase, deputies said.

Officials said the incident began when the North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to stop McCaffity for speeding on US Highway 70 near Catfish Lake Road, which is about eight miles from downtown New Bern.

McCaffity, of Havelock, refused to stop and led officer’s on a chase through downtown New Bern, officials said.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view larger photos

McCaffity was finally stopped near the intersection of Walt Bellamy Drive and Liberty Street near the Trent Court community, deputies said

The car McCaffity was driving was damaged and photos from deputies show scrapes down the passenger side and heavy damage to a front fender and wheel.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

However, no injuries were reported. There was no other property damage during the chase.

McCaffity is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and traffic charges.

She is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $5,000 bond and has a first appearance in court scheduled for Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s