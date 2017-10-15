Raleigh officials help families create home fire escape plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials in Raleigh are working to make sure people know what to do if there is a fire in their home.

Friday, a Raleigh family worked with fire educators to create a home escape plan.

The parents and their three children practiced crawling under smoke. The family also looked at different escape routes.

Fire officials say escape plans can save lives. But many families do not take the time to make one.

“At school, we are having fire drills, but we aren’t having fire drills at home. And the Little family successfully had their home escape plan,” said Raleigh fire Lt. Lemuel Hubbard.

The event was part of Raleigh’s Fire Prevention Week.

“They picked it up very quickly, and what I think will be important is the repetitiveness. Just like anybody, we will forget what we learned,” said Ryan Little, a Raleigh resident.