Raleigh officials help families create home fire escape plans

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials in Raleigh are working to make sure people know what to do if there is a fire in their home.

Friday, a Raleigh family worked with fire educators to create a home escape plan.

The parents and their three children practiced crawling under smoke.    The family also looked at different escape routes.

Fire officials say escape plans can save lives. But many families do not take the time to make one.

“At school, we are having fire drills, but we aren’t having fire drills at home. And the Little family successfully had their home escape plan,” said Raleigh fire Lt. Lemuel Hubbard.

The event was part of Raleigh’s Fire Prevention Week.

“They picked it up very quickly, and what I think will be important is the repetitiveness. Just like anybody, we will forget what we learned,” said Ryan Little, a Raleigh resident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s