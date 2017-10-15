Raleigh police investigating overnight shooting death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)-  A man is dead after an overnight shooting, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of New Market Way about 1:53 a.m. Sunday morning.  When they arrived, they found a man shot.  He was transported to WakeMed where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Lazarus Gary Hohn.  Police have not released any details of the shooting.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

CBS North Carolina will have more on this developing story online during the day and tonight on North Carolina News at 11.

 

 

