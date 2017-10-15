Teen in ‘extreme danger’ after abduction at party in Virginia, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) – Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a teen girl who was abducted from a party early Sunday morning.

Prince William County Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Sinahi Aguilar Cruz, 16, was last seen at 14807 Danville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia around 1:43 a.m.

Police say she was attending a party in that area and was last seen with a male acquaintance.

During the party, police say the two got in an argument and separated. At some point, Cruz left the home where witnesses say she was forcibly put in a car by the male acquaintance.

Cruz is believed to have been taken against her will by Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, and may be traveling in a dark-colored Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback, officials said.

Cruz is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown eyes, and straight, long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white and purple striped long-sleeve shirt, denim jean pants, and a light-colored jacket.

Segovia is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, blue denim baggy jeans and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at (703) 792-6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.