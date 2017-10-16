1 still missing, 3 listed as critical after oil platform explosion in Louisiana lake

KENNER, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard says the fire is out at an oil and gas transfer platform that exploded in flames Sunday evening, and there’s no sign of pollution in Lake Pontchartrain from the incident.

A news release Monday said the Coast Guard is continuing to coordinate the search for a man missing since the explosion about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Clovelly Oil Co. LLC spokesman Tim O’Leary says the missing man is a contract worker. He says three Clovelly employees and four other contract workers are in hospitals.

A Louisiana sheriff says three people remain in critical condition, with two of them in a burn unit after an explosion on an oil and gas platform on a lake near New Orleans.

O’Leary says the crew was performing maintenance when the explosion occurred.

O’Leary says the platform is a collection point for oil and gas from several wells.

A statement from the New Orleans company says a natural gas well was feeding the tank at the time of the explosion, which occurred during maintenance. The statement says its three oil wells were shut in at the time, and the flow from the gas well was cut off after the explosion.

Officials said the search for the missing person has been complicated by 4 foot to 5-foot seas and stiff winds.

A total of seven people were hurt.