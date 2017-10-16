28-year-old woman dies of injuries from Durham weekend shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old woman has died of injuries sustained in a Sunday shooting in Durham.

Robin Brodie, of Durham, has died of her injuries, according to police.

She was in a vehicle on Keystone Place in Durham when she was shot at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Police say there is not any indication that her shooting and a reported shooting on North Mangum Street, which was reported just before the shooting on Keystone Place, are related. No victims have been found in the North Mangum Street shooting.