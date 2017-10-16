Arrest made in slaying of 20-year-old in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police have made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old early Sunday morning.

Lazarus Gary Hohn died after being found with gunshot wounds in the 6400 block of New Market Way just before 2 a.m.

On Monday, police said 22-year-old Ausban Monroe III had been arrested and charged in Hohn’s death.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Hohn’s family following his death.

“I miss him,” said Gwendolyn Hohn, Hohn’s mother.

“We just know he was at a paintball party,” said Hohn’s sister, Samantha Anderson. “Apparently, someone brought a real gun.”

CBS North Carolina spoke with Jane Kluba, who lives on New Market Way. She says at around 11:30 Saturday night a large group of young adults pulled into her neighborhood parking lot and started partying — adding that things got out of hand pretty quickly.

“They were screaming obscenities at each other and saying, ‘Don’t do it, man. Don’t do it. You’re going to jail if you do’,” Kluba said.

That’s when she says she heard the gunshots.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.