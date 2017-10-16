Bergdahl pleads guilty in desertion case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl said he is pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

The U.S. Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg.

It’s not clear if Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, has a deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment, or if he’s simply pleading guilty in hopes of leniency from the judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance. The misbehavior charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the desertion charge is punishable by up to five years.

Sentencing for the soldier, who was held by the Taliban and its allies for five years, is expected to take place later in October.