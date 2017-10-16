‘Better luck never’ painted on Confederate monument

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating who vandalized a Confederate monument located in downtown Norfolk.

Dispatchers say they started receiving calls around 3:30 a.m. Monday reporting the vandalism to the monument in the 400 block of E. Main Street.

The same Confederate monument was vandalized in May 2017 when it was spray-painted with the word “SHAME”.

This time, the words “#2 BETTER LUCK NEVER” were spray-painted on the monument. Crews were quick to remove the graffiti Monday morning.

Several groups have been trying to get city leaders to remove the monument. After a protest this past August, Norfolk Council later voted to move forward with relocating the monument from downtown.

The monument, erected in 1907, honors the Confederate dead.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.