RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound near Wade Avenue in Raleigh for about 30 minutes Monday night.

The crash was reported just before 7:40 p.m. at mile marker 289, which is Wade Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck. Around 8:05 p.m. two lanes reopened.

All lanes reopened around 8:10 p.m., but traffic was backed up to Harrison Avenue.